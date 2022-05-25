SEARCH
Gerry Benson – Wishing you a Speedy Recovery!

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
The ITTN team has been informed that our very good friend and travel industry colleague, Gerry Benson, has recently undergone a recent triple bypass operation. This occurred earlier this month. He is recuperating well and has just returned home. He shared with us that he is getting better each and every day. 

From all of us at ITTN, we wish you a full and speedy recovery.  We look forward to meeting again soon and sharing travel tales over a coffee.

If you wish to contact Gerry, he has asked that rather than phone, do email him at [email protected]

