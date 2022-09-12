Germany Rolls Out New Winter Covid Measures

Germany has approved new measures to try to prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases this winter.

The new measures are due to begin on 01 October 2022 and remain in place until 07 April and were approved by the Bundestag (the German parliament) yesterday.

From next month, all people over the age of 14 will have to wear an FFP2 mask on long-distance trains.

Children aged six to 14 will have to wear masks, but they don’t have to be FFP2.

Air travellers won’t have to wear masks on domestic or international flights, as had been suggested earlier, but this might change if cases rise.