Germany puts restrictions on UK visitors

Germany has followed in France’s footsteps and has banned leisure visits from the UK amid concerns for the spread of the Omicron variant.

Following France’s decision to ban visitors from the UK, Germany has also declared the UK a virus variant area of concern and from last night (19 December) only German citizens returning from the UK and Uk resident in Germany will be allowed in – and they must quarantine at home for 14 days after entry.

They must also complete a digital registration and show proof of a negative PCR or antigen pre-departure test, regardless of vaccination status.

Four other countries have also been added to Germany’s highest risk list: Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon.