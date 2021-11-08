German tourism launches new interactive video campaign

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) has launch a new interactive video campaign in the UK and Ireland.

The GNTO has teamed up with Travelzoo to launch German.Local.Culture., a campaign that focusses on inspiration as well as booking generation by giving potential visitors the opportunity to embark on their own virtual adventure through Germany.

Players can choose to experience local culture, hunt for a treasure and meet the locals with the help of German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn.

The adventures lead through the city of Leipzig, Northern and Southern Germany, each offering a different virtual task to complete by the viewer, who can influence the story line by the choices they make when watching the video.

According to recent digital marketing studies, interactive video content leads to a significant increase in dwell times and engagement and is a fantastic marketing tool in digitally savvy markets such as the UK and Ireland.

To take part in the adventure, click here.