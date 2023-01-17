Gen Z Travellers Prefer Mini Breaks to Longer Holidays

New data created by a survey with easyJet holidays has found that the average Gen Zer is now taking two mini breaks abroad and three staycations a year.

Gen Z is more likely to book more mini breaks and combine them with remote working and over half (57%) admit that they will only accept a job that offers flexible working.

More than half choose to take mini breaks in order to maximise their holiday allowance. The rise in remote working means more people are taking long weekends away.

A sizeable 79% admitted to not telling their bosses they were working abroad. Top mini-break destinations include Spain (42%), Italy and France.

Matt Callaghan, Director of Customer & Operations said: “There’s a huge demand to catch up on holidays lost during the pandemic.”