Gatwick Airport to reopen south terminal from March

Gatwick Airport is set to reopen its south terminal next month.

The airport said a number of airlines will start returning to the south terminal from March 27.

The terminal shut down for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines including British Airways, Aer Lingus, Norwegian Air and low-cost carriers Vueling, Wizz Air and Ryanair will operate from the terminal, while EasyJet will operate across south and north terminals.

Passenger numbers, particularly in international travel, are expected to pick up as restrictions have either been completely lifted or are being gradually eased in major economies.