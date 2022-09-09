Gastronomic Hotspot Abu Dhabi Receives MICHELIN Guide

Abu Dhabi has in recent years become a gastronomic hotspot known for its rich yet diverse culinary offers from local Emirati eateries.

Now, the MICHELIN Guide will unveil its first-ever restaurant selection for Abu Dhabi, it was announced today. This makes the city the 41st destination covered by the MICHELIN Guide globally.

Speaking about the news, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said: “The MICHELIN Guide inspectors have been working in Abu Dhabi for some time now, discovering and enjoying the rich and varied cuisines that the city has to offer, from creative and cosmopolite dishes to more traditional cuisines of the region, like Middle Eastern, Lebanese, and of course Emirati. The inspectors have relished the diversity and quality of all that the gastronomy of Abu Dhabi has revealed, and they can’t wait to share their discoveries with our community of international gourmets.”

Elsewhere, the sound of corks popping can be heard onboard Emirates flights, as the airline becomes the only airline with an exclusive agreement to offer luxury champagne brand Dom Pérignon on board.

First Class passengers are being offered a very special vintage -Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2, on select routes until the end of October.

The exceptionally rare 2003 vintage in its second plénitude is a limited release, forming part of Emirates’ award-winning portfolio of exclusive wines, champagne, and spirits.