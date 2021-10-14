G Adventures’ ‘United States of Adventure’ Collection Expanded as U.S. Reopens

With the announcement that the United States will reopen to international travel this coming November, G Adventures is unveiling its expanded United States of Adventure collection globally. The additional 13 newly-developed tours will double the size of the collection, which was initially launched in February 2021 for domestic travellers, and now offers 28 trip options to national and Navajo Nation parks in the United States.

The new, small-group trips have been developed with the traveller experience and local communities top of mind.

They include important Indigenous-led experiences such as in Monument Valley where a Indigenous guide will share their background and connection to the land, and a stop to the Native Grill food truck in Navajo Nation; a community tourism project that supports the local Indigenous community, while serving delicious Navajo tacos to travellers.

The trips also include secured access to highlights such as Antelope Canyon, which has been difficult to secure tickets for since the boom in domestic tourism this past year. Practical touches like included meals on all camping trips add value and enhance the ease of the traveller experience.

Samantha Couture, director of product for the United States at G Adventures, says the timing could not be more perfect to unveil the United States of Adventure trips to a global audience as international travel resumes.

“The new collection meets the demand from travellers globally who are looking to get out in nature and be more remote. The trips have been a hit domestically, and we’ve worked hard to make the experiences enriching and fulfilling for a global audience

“We’re excited to include a variety of different and difficult-to-book experiences in the itineraries, such as a Navajo-guided tour of Antelope Canyon and an Indigenous-led Jeep tour through Monument Valley. Exploring these incredible parks led by the passionate people who call these places home is what makes these adventures stand out,” says Couture.

Tour Options

The new tours depart from spring 2022, and are a mix of Classic and 18-to-Thirtysomethings travel styles, ensuring the right pace to suit each traveller.

Classic trips offer travellers the benefit of seeing several parks in one go, with some time spent in cities and comfortable hotel accommodation throughout. 18-to-Thirtysomethings trips are action-packed with travellers staying at camp sites and in basic motels.

Examples of the new United States of Adventure collection of tours include:

Best of Utah and Arizona National Parks – This seven-day Classic trip starts and ends in Las Vegas. Travellers will hike through Bryce Canyon’s hoodoos, marvel at the Navajo Sandstone giants of Zion from below, see the scale of the Grand Canyon, set out on a Navajo-guided jeep tour in Monument Valley and visit the Native Grill (a family-owned food truck in the Navajo Nation). Priced from €1,949pp.

Best of California – Starting in Las Vegas and ending in Los Angeles, this nine-day Classic tour highlights both national parks and cities. Hike in Death Valley, visit the tall trees of Sequoia National Park and take in the views of Yosemite National Park. A road-trip down Highway 1 from San Francisco to Los Angeles completes the Cali-journey, with stops in Monterey and Santa Maria. Priced from €2,149pp.

USA Road Trip – Joshua Tree and the Southwest Parks – This eight-day 18-to-Thirtysomethings trip packs in the adventure. Hike through four national parks including Zion and Joshua Tree, peer down into the Grand Canyon, road trip along Route 66, camp on Lake Powell’s shores and look up to see some of the most spectacular stargazing in the world. Accommodation is a mix of glamping (upgraded canvas tents), basic motels and camping. Priced from €1,499pp.

The full range of new United States of Adventure tours can be found here.