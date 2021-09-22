News

G Adventures Reveals Christmas Market Tours

G Adventures has revealed its first Christmas market tours in Europe.

The new tours will visit some of Central Europe’s most famous markets, including Salzburg and Germany.

With four departures running from late November through December, the week-long tours will take travellers on a journey from Berlin to Vienna.

Where To Go

This week-long tour will begin in Berlin, where travellers will visit famous sites, including the Berlin Wall Memorial, Brandenburg Gate and the historical Museum Island. Look for souvenirs at Christmas markets in Gendarmenmarkt Square before tucking into tasty Bratwurst.

Taking a train to Nuremberg, travellers will try Nuremberg Lebkuchen (traditional German cake) and wander through fairytale-like stalls and carousels.

In Salzburg,  a climb to Hohensalzburg Castle is on the agenda, as well as a stop at the famous Hellbrunner Christmas market.

Days in Vienna will be spent enjoying cake and sipping warm mugs of Glühwein in Viennese coffee houses and visiting landmarks such as The Vienna State Opera House or the viewpoint from the top of St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

Pricing

The seven-day trip starts from €1,349 per person and the Vienna to Berlin tour can also be taken, for  €1,449 per person.

All travellers must be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test within 96 hours prior to day one of the tour.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

