G Adventures Resumes ‘Change Makers’ Agent Incentive Programme After 3-Year Break

Global adventure travel company G Adventures has announced its popular agent incentive programme, Change Makers, is returning this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Agents will be able to earn their way to the global summit – to be held from September 22-28, 2023, in an exciting, yet-to-be-revealed destination – by choosing to change people’s lives through travel.

The Change Makers challenge is now live, and runs until June 30, 2023.

The campaign incentivises agents to focus on changing people’s lives through travel by booking G Adventures trips. Agents who successfully earn a place at the Change Makers Summit will see firsthand how their work directly impacts local communities in the destinations G Adventures visits.

Thirteen ‘makers of change’ will be chosen from each of G Adventures’ major markets – the UK and Ireland, continental Europe, Canada, the US, and Australia and New Zealand.

The 65 agents will be brought together at the Change Makers Summit, which will also include members of G Adventures’ team of global purpose specialists and senior leaders from around the world – as well as some special guests.

There are still plenty of surprises to be revealed for the week-long event, where agents will see their impact in action.

Highlights include visits to ‘G for Good’ community tourism projects built together with G Adventures’ non-profit partner, Planeterra, as well as destination highlights to help agents build their product knowledge. The trip also includes a full-day, immersive G Adventures experience with guest speakers, and a special party night to remember.

To be eligible to earn a space, agents automatically receive one entry per ‘life changed’ / traveller booked.

The top eight agents from each region will qualify, with an additional five ‘wildcard’ spaces available to each region to allocate to any agent who commits to changing at least one person’s life by making at least one G Adventures booking.

Brian Young, managing director for G Adventures EMEA, said G Adventures’ purpose as a company is to change lives through travel, and the Change Makers summit has demonstrated its success in reminding agents why they do the job they do.

“The feedback following our inaugural Change Makers Summit in 2019 was incredible. At G Adventures, we change the lives of our travellers when they choose to explore the world with us, and as the pioneers of community tourism we change the lives of people in the places we go. We’re so excited to not just welcome our valued agency partners on this special trip, but to also celebrate the return to travel with them.”

The 2023 Change Makers Challenge is live now and runs until June 30, 2023. Agents can visit: https://sherpa.gadventures.com/change-makers/ and log into Sherpa, or speak to their regional global purpose specialist for more information.