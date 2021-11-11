G Adventures offers up to 30% off in new cyber sale

G Adventures is offering up to 30% off in its biggest cyber sale of the year.

The small group adventure tour operator’s annual sale began on November 10 and runs until December 3.

It applies to itineraries departing before October 31, 2022, across the company’s selection of 18-to-30, Active, Classic, Family, Local Living and Marine travel styles.

Tours that are on sale and leave before March 31, 2022, are discounted by up to 30%, while savings of up to 20% are available on additional departures before October 31 next year.

Sample itineraries for this year include:

Classic Bali Head on an eight-day adventure to take in the sights, tastes and smells of Indonesia’s crown jewel – Bali. From bathing in natural hot springs and cycling through paddy fields to tucking into delicious local dishes there’s a great balance of local activities and free time so travellers can explore the island in their own style too. Prices from €503 (usually €719) starting in Sanur and ending in Candidasa.

Nepal Adventure– Vibrant markets in Kathmandu, serene hiking trails through the Himalayas and wildlife-packed national parks which can be explored on exciting 4×4 safari excursions – this ten-day tour captures the best of local life and adventure in Nepal. Prices from €748 (usually €1,069) starting and ending in Kathmandu.