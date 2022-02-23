G Adventures & Heygo Run Live Virtual Moroccan Tours Raising Money for Local Communities ￼

G Adventures live virtual tours of Morocco kick off tomorrow, 24 February at 4.45pm

Always looking for new ways to educate and inspire agents and travellers, G Adventures has partnered with Heygo, a travel-specific live streaming platform, to launch a new series of live tours in destinations around the world. Hosted by a G Adventures Chief Experience Officer, the tours will take the virtual audience around iconic destinations, offering a local insider’s view and the opportunity to interact live.

Participants have the option to donate, with 60% going to G Adventures’ non-profit partner, Planeterra, helping to support local communities around the world.

The live tours will kick off in Morocco with the G Adventures Morocco Roadtrip Series, running throughout February and March on Heygo.com.

Agents can join Chief Experience Officer, Mustapha, as he takes them on a live journey of some of Morocco’s most iconic locations. Starting with historic Aït Ben Haddou, Mustapha will take participants through the historic UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. The series will also include a tour of Marrakech’s famous medina to source ingredients for Marrakech’s signature dish – the Tajina Marrakechia, as well as the opportunity to explore the architectural wonders of the Bahia Palace.

The G Adventures Morocco Roadtrip Series includes:

Ait Ben Haddou – Kicking off the series, Mustapha will lead virtual travellers around the ancient mudbrick settlement and UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ait Ben Haddou. Located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and a filming site for movie hits such as Game of Thrones and Gladiator, this tour will take place at dusk, treating the audience to a stunning sunset over the Moroccan landscape.

Tour date: February 24th, 16.45 GMT

Marrakech Food Focus – Making Tanjia Marrakechia – There’s a reason Morccan tanjia is so famous, and this tour will take virtual travellers on a journey of the fragrant food stalls of Marrakech’s medina to pick out ingredients to make the signature dish.

Tour date: March 3rd, 17.00 GMT

The Beautiful Bahia Palace – this tour will offer an insider peek into Bahia Palace and its 8,000sqm grounds. Packed with architectural gems, this tour will explain the history of the palace and show some of the most intricate and extravagant artistry.

Tour date: March 8th, 15:30 GMT