G Adventures cancels all tours to Russia

G Adventures has become the latest travel company to cancel holidays to Russia.

The tour operator has cancelled all 66 departures in Russia, will no longer accept Russian citizens on its trips, nor will it take bookings from Russian agencies following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, founder Bruce Pon Tip said, “I stand with Ukraine. I stand for freedom and democracy.”

He also shared, “I have always said travel can be the fastest path to peace. If you are reading this and have the privilege to do so, please continue to be the shining light and get back out there and travel. It’s only by connecting with other cultures that we can foster connection and understanding between different countries and communities. “

Finally, he urged those that travel can open hearts and minds, and urged people to stand with Ukraine.

“Travel is the most powerful way we can open our hearts, minds, and eyes to the beauty of the world, especially in the darkest of times,” he wrote. “Let us continue to stand together, for peace.”