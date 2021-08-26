News

G Adventures Announces New Vaccinated Tours Programme

G Adventures today (26 August) announced the introduction of its Vaccinated Tours programme, with each trip having a fully vaccinated chief experience officer (CEO) or tour guide. All travellers must also be fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least 14 days prior to day one of the tour.

The adventure operator is also introducing ‘Travel-Ready’ tours in destinations which have not yet been able to administer vaccinations as widely as others. On Travel-Ready tours, all travellers and CEOs must have either received a full COVID-19 vaccination, or have a negative PCR test within 96 hours prior to day one of their tour’s departure.

Of the tours departing in October, 304 departures will operate as Vaccinated Tours and 64 will be designated as Travel-Ready.

An icon will be featured next to each trip on the website to indicate which category of tour the departure falls under.

G Adventure will have a ‘confidence policy’ in place during these tours, implementing enhanced health, safety and physical distancing measures across all tours.

Jeff Russill, chief operating officer at G Adventures said: “We are starting with Vaccinated Tours in October and will be adding future departures as we confirm CEOs and travellers are all fully vaccinated in order to lead and travel on those itineraries.”

