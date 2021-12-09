G Adventures and Hostelworld to collaborate on small group tours

Hostelworld and G Adventures have joined forces to launch a series of tours for 18 to 35-year-olds, nicknamed ‘Roamies.’

The new collaboration launches with a collection of 38 tours in 15 countries staying across more than 50 hostels. Tours – between five and 34 days’ duration – start from 8 May, 2022 and all are available to book from yesterday, 8 December, with between 16 and 24 travellers sharing experiences on each departure.

Extra free time, with optional activities available to book, has been built in, with all trips having the support of an expert chief experience officer (CEO) every step of the way.

The Roamies collection is the start of a longer-term partnership that will see more tours being added across further locations.

G Adventures’ founder, Bruce Poon Tip, said: “The pandemic gave us the opportunity to act like a start-up again. As we learned more about Hostelworld’s business, we realised there was an opportunity to create something special by bringing our brands together to create the perfect mix of backpacking and organised travel.”

“Together we’re creating a new style of travel for our customers that will allow them to have a better travel experience and support our model of community tourism, which is based on investing in as many local and small businesses as possible.

“There is no better representation of that than in the hostel market, of which many are family-run businesses,” he added.

Gary Morrison, chief executive officer of Hostelworld Group, said: “Our mission is to help hostellers meet other travellers they want to hang out with while travelling, so partnering with G Adventures to offer a combination of hostelling and adventure travel made absolute sense.

“When young people travel, they want to do more than just see places – they want to make meaningful connections and have new experiences that positively change their perspective on themselves and the world.”

He added: “Roamies will offer them an entirely new type of planned backpacking adventure in 2022.”