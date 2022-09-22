SEARCH
HomeNewsFurther French Air Traffic Controller Strikes Suspended
News

Further French Air Traffic Controller Strikes Suspended

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
7

Further strikes by French air traffic controllers have been suspended, removing the danger of more widespread flight cancellations across Europe next week.

Strikes last week significantly hampered airlines flying to and from France; and over the country.

Around 80,000 air passengers were hit by cancelled flights last week, with Ryanair cancelling 420 flights on Friday and Aer Lingus scrapping four between Dublin and Paris.

Further strike action – over wage demands – was planned for next week, over three days between September 28 and 30.

However, agreement has been reached between management and the SNCTA union, which represents the air traffic controllers.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleRadisson Hotel Group Commits to Net-Zero 2050 Target
Next articleThe Spanish Tourism Board and Parador Hotels Have Launched an Exclusively Irish Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie