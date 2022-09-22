Further French Air Traffic Controller Strikes Suspended

Further strikes by French air traffic controllers have been suspended, removing the danger of more widespread flight cancellations across Europe next week.

Strikes last week significantly hampered airlines flying to and from France; and over the country.

Around 80,000 air passengers were hit by cancelled flights last week, with Ryanair cancelling 420 flights on Friday and Aer Lingus scrapping four between Dublin and Paris.

Further strike action – over wage demands – was planned for next week, over three days between September 28 and 30.

However, agreement has been reached between management and the SNCTA union, which represents the air traffic controllers.