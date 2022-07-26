Further Expansion by Brooklyn Travel into Irish Villa Holiday Market

Brooklyn Travel has acquired Ireland’s leading overseas holiday villa specialists, Private Villas and Holiday Homes Direct. This is the Glasgow-based group’s second acquisition in Ireland, following the purchase of Killiney Travel earlier this year.

Private Villas will be rebranded as Villa Select, with a fresh new look and website, villaselect.com. Established in 1983, Villa Select is an award-winning villa holiday specialist, offering a wide selection of private villas with pools across Portugal, Greece, Spain, Croatia and Cyprus.

The Holiday Homes Direct brand will continue to offer villa owners an independent platform to advertise directly to consumers in Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Brian Nevin, founder of Private Villas and Holiday Homes Direct, will be joining Villa Select’s senior management team to help develop the Irish market, working closely with the product development team to expand their selection of villas. Speaking about today’s news, Duncan Wilson (CEO of Brooklyn Travel) commented, “This is a really exciting development for us as we continue to grow and strengthen our Irish presence.”

Duncan Wilson, CEO of Brooklyn Travel

Brian Nevin commented, “I’m excited to be joining forces with Brooklyn Travel to offer an even wider range of villa holidays, direct from Ireland”. He also added, “Customers can rest assured, they’ll be getting a fresh new look, but the same great service. Irish agents will now have access to an extensive portfolio of high-end villas from an award-winning provider.”

This is great news for Irish Travel Agents as they will now be able to offer their client an even wider selection of villa holidays direct from Ireland. Plus, Villa Select offer agent concessions and great booking incentives.

Irish Travel Agents can register with Villa Select on their website (villaselect.com) or by emailing [email protected].