Full Steam Ahead for the ITTN Awards 2021

Last Friday’s news on indoor events has given us confidence that the ITTN Awards will go ahead on the 2nd of December. It is so EXCITING!

Categories are currently being finalised, but we can announce that we will have exclusive Travel Agent Awards in the following areas:

  • Best Agency – Cruise
  • Best Agency  – Longhaul
  • Best Agency – Ski
  • Best Agency – Sun
  • Best Agency – Overall

These awards will be voted on by a panel of mystery shoppers that will travel the country to find the best of the best in each category. All you will have to do is nominate your agency and you will be included!

If you haven’t reserved your table, do it now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] as we are almost at full capacity.

