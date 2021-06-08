Full Recovery of Air Traffic Unlikely Until 2024

Air traffic will recover to only 43 per cent of 2019 levels in 2021, according to a new report. According to figures published by Eurocontrol, the Republic’s aviation traffic will then increase to 71 per cent of 2019 levels next year.

This estimate puts Ireland behind the rest of the Europe, where traffic is expected to reach 50 per cent of 2019 levels in 2021.

Predicted outcomes are all dependant on the vaccine rollout. In its three predicted scenarios for recovery, Eurocontrol estimates that the likeliest outcome is for Ireland to achieve 101 per cent of 2019 traffic in 2024.

Eurocontrol estimates that the Republic has lost 282,000 flights since 1 March, 2020. The current seven-day average for the number of daily flights out of the Republic is 181, which is 80 per cent less than the same period in 2019.

Dublin is the Busiest Airport

Unsurprisingly, Dublin is the busiest airport in the Republic with 136 daily flights – but that still represents an 81 per cent drop on 2019.

Ryanair is the busiest airline, with 39 average daily flights – 88 per cent less than in 2019.

Aer Lingus is operating an average of 21 daily flights, which is 92 per cent less than usual.