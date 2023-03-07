From Guns N’ Roses and Paw Patrol to Ferrari World and the Louvre – Abu Dhabi Unveils Dizzying Menu of Summer Attractions

From Guns N’ Roses and Paw Patrol to Warner Bros World and Ferrari World – Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops to tempt tourists this summer and present itself as the only serious destination option in the Middle East this year.

The popular emirate is unveiling its summer attractions at the world’s largest travel expo, ITB Berlin, this week.

Everything – from visiting the Louvre’s sister museum in the Middle East, the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan and the private surroundings of Nurai Island…to spending time at one of the state’s 14 theme parks (including Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi)…to experiencing live events like Monster Jam, Paw Patrol Live and Guns N’Roses, when they stop off in Abu Dhabi, in June, on their next World Tour – is on the table in an unrivalled menu of attractions for the region.

“One summer isn’t enough to discover the countless memorable and enriching experiences that can be enjoyed in Abu Dhabi.

“Whether you’re looking for a thrilling summer adventure, to be moved by culture or for some family fun, Abu Dhabi has it all,” said Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The emirate will also be offering numerous tourist offers and promotions aimed at boosting visitor value during the summer – including a ‘stay more, pay less’ promotion which covers trips for between four and seven nights’ duration.