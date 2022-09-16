French Strike Causes Ryanair and Aer Lingus to Cancel Flights

SEARCH
France’s DGAC aviation authority this week asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday due to the planned strike.

The cancelled flights affect 80,000 passengers and include a number of flights from Dublin Airport.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have already notified passengers of the cancellation.

Ryanair Operations Director Neal McMahon said “It is time that the EU step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union.”

This comes after a technical glitch with Aer Lingus’s check-in system last Saturday led to the cancellation of more than 50 flights, resulting in impacting several thousand passengers.

