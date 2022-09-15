French Strike Cause Ryanair and Aer Lingus to Cancel Flights

French air traffic controllers will be going on strike tomorrow resulting in Ryanair having to cancel 420 flights while Aer Lingus gets off light only canceling 4. France’s DGAC aviation authority this week asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday due to the planned strike.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have already notified passengers of the cancellation.

Ryanair Operations Director Neal McMahon said “It is time that the EU step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union,”