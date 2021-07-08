Frank McCaffrey New Air France KLM Cargo Sales Manager in Ireland

Frank McCaffrey is moving to new role as Air France KLM as the Cargo Sales Manager for Ireland.

McCaffrey was previously the Account Manager Passenger Sales at Air France KLM Delta.

Siobhan Scanlon, Head of Sales Ireland, says: “For the past six years Frank has been an excellent ambassador for Air France KLM and Delta Sales with our Trade and Corporate Partners and while we are sad to be losing him from our commercial sales team, we are delighted for him that he has taken this opportunity to embark on a new and exciting career challenge within our Cargo department and that he will be staying within the Air France KLM family in Ireland.

“We wish Frank every success in his new role.”