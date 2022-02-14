France drops testing requirement for vaccinated passengers

France has dropped its COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travellers.

The French interior ministry has said that from 12 February, travellers will not need to test as long as they are vaccinated according to European regulations.

For those who are not vaccinated, the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test will remain.

Testing on arrival and isolation rules will be lifted if an unvaccinated traveller is from a green list country.

Those who are not vaccinated and are coming from a country on France’s orange list – which includes the UK – will still have to present a “compelling reason” for their travel and may still be subject to a post-arrival test, with isolation required if testing positive.

Green list countries are those in the European Union as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Senegal, Taiwan and Vanuatu.