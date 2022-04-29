Fourth Annual Brand USA Travel Week Taking Place in Frankfurt

Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the United States, has announced that Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2022 will make its European debut at Alte Oper in Frankfurt, Germany, in-person from Monday, Sept. 26 to Thursday, Sept. 29 2022. For the fourth consecutive year, the event will bring together tourism industry professionals from the U.S., U.K. and Europe to discuss future bookings, explore travel trends and enhance opportunities to drive visitation to the United States.

Building on last year’s success, hosting more than 450 travel industry delegates, and facilitating more than 3,000 meetings, the program will provide critical market insights from marketers, strategists and industry leaders that will inspire Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2022 attendees through its forward-looking programming. In conjunction with Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2022, Brand USA is launching its inaugural in-person Brand USA Media Forum: U.K. & Europe, 26 – 28 September 2022, and the second iteration of the Brand USA CEO Summit: U.K. & Europe, 26 – 27 September 2022.

Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2022

U.S. exhibitors and U.K. and European buyers will participate in one-to-one “matchmade” appointments and attend a compelling enrichment series, networking sessions and evening events. Hosted U.K. and European buyers will be recruited from countries across Europe, including and not limited to Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, and Sweden), Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Brand USA Media Forum: U.K. & Europe, 26 – 28 September 2022

New for 2022, the Media Forum, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 26 evening, followed by two-days of pre-scheduled one-to-one meeting appointments from Tuesday, Sept. 27 to Wednesday, Sept. 28, will connect U.S. partner PR representatives with pan-European trade and consumer media. The event presents a platform for U.S. partners to share their latest destination news, story ideas and discuss press trip opportunities.

Brand USA CEO Summit: U.K. & Europe, 26 – 27 September 2022

Brand USA will host its exclusive C-suite program for a second year, bringing leading U.S. partner CEOs to Europe, to discuss the latest happenings in their destinations. Last year saw an impressive delegation in attendance, including NYC & Company, Visit California, Destination DC, Visit Orlando, Lake Charles and Louisiana Office of Tourism, connecting industry leaders from U.S. destination marketing organizations with U.K. and European travel trade and consumer media through press briefings, interviews and networking opportunities.

“By 2023, a new era of travel will be firmly taking shape and Brand USA is committed to working with its partners to help define this new landscape. We look forward to seeing our airline partners rebuild connections across Europe with new routes and increased airlift; reconnecting with peers and strengthening business relationships; and most importantly re-establishing high-level consumer confidence in transatlantic travel.” said Brand USA President and CEO, Chris Thompson.

Registration is now open to exhibitors and buyers and will close on July 1, 2022. Registration is yet to open to U.K. and European media; further details to follow. Additional information about Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe, including a link for buyers to register is available at BrandUSATravelWeek.com.

Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2022 will follow protocols and regulations set forth by the German government and the host venue, Alte Oper. Guidelines based on the latest protocols will be shared in advance of the event.