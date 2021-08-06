News

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans To Open in August

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans To Open in August

The newest hotel in the Four Seasons family is opening on August 17, set in a landmark tower building in the heart of New Orleans.

This 34-storey tower was completed in 1968, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the city’s founding. The historic landmark was designed by legendary modernist architect Edward Durell Stone, and the building originally served as the World Trade Center and International Trade Mart. Now, it’s home to luxurious rooms overlooking the Mississippi River, a 75-foot outdoor swimming pool and a rotating rooftop, with an observation deck where you can enjoy possibly one of the best views in the city.

Four Seasons New Orleans

In classic Four Seasons style, there’s a huge emphasis on the experiential side of travel. The hotel can organise a private concert for you in Preservation Hall, the legendary jazz venue in the French Quarter. You can even get a one-on-one music lesson with a local jazz legend. They can organise a historian led private tour of the city in a streetcar, or have an incredible one-on-one drink with one of the city’s chefs, before a meal in their restaurant.

You can see more about the hotel here.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Universal Orlando Marks 30 Years of Halloween Horror Nights With All-New Haunted House

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

First Look at Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Shannon Airport Ryanair

Ryanair Announces Six New Winter Routes From Shannon Airport

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Irish Passport

Concerns Over Passport Service Staff As They Deal with Backlog of 112,000 Applications

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Raffles The Palm Dubai - aerial

Raffles Hotels and Resorts Announces New Properties

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises Unveils Southeast Asia River Cruises For 2022/23

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
SoCo Barbados

Win a Five Night Holiday in Barbados With The SoCo Hotel Group

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Ruby Hotels Opens First Property In Cologne

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Lausanne Smart Pass

Lausanne Launches Europe’s First Customisable Visitor Pass

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn