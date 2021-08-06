Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans To Open in August

The newest hotel in the Four Seasons family is opening on August 17, set in a landmark tower building in the heart of New Orleans.

This 34-storey tower was completed in 1968, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the city’s founding. The historic landmark was designed by legendary modernist architect Edward Durell Stone, and the building originally served as the World Trade Center and International Trade Mart. Now, it’s home to luxurious rooms overlooking the Mississippi River, a 75-foot outdoor swimming pool and a rotating rooftop, with an observation deck where you can enjoy possibly one of the best views in the city.

In classic Four Seasons style, there’s a huge emphasis on the experiential side of travel. The hotel can organise a private concert for you in Preservation Hall, the legendary jazz venue in the French Quarter. You can even get a one-on-one music lesson with a local jazz legend. They can organise a historian led private tour of the city in a streetcar, or have an incredible one-on-one drink with one of the city’s chefs, before a meal in their restaurant.

You can see more about the hotel here.