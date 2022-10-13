SEARCH
Four Distinctive Regions of Italy to be Showcased in Season Two of Stanley Tucci: ‘Searching for Italy’

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
It’s a foodie show but also a travel show. Stanley Tucci: ‘Searching for Italy’ packs punches on both sides of the coin.

The second half of the second season spotlights four distinctive regions: Calabria, Sardinia, Puglia and Liguria.

Engrossing and informative, the two-time Emmy Award-winning show is inspired by Stanely Tucci’s passion to ultimately explore all 20 regions of Italy, indulging in a multitude of pleasures en route, as viewers are welcomed along.

Beautifully filmed and strategically edited, Searching for Italy reveals surprises and succulence that even the most passionate Italian-adoring travellers have likely not seen.

Joining Stanley Tucci on his quest are charismatic and insightful artists, bakers, cheese mongers, chefs, community leaders, farmers, foragers, historians, hunters, restaurateurs, shepherds, winemakers, writers and other interesting personalities.

It is often said that the greatest thing about travel is the people you meet — and this adage is evident in Searching for Italy

For any Italy-loving people, this is one travel and food show not to miss.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
