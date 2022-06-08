Four Arabian Nights in Abu Dhabi with Etihad & Abu Dhabi

ITTN’s Shane Cullen sets off for four nights in the Arabian destination of Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways, Hyatt and Abu Dhabi Tourist Board. He is joined by Vanessa Holohan (Club Travel), Helen O’Flaherty (World Travel Centre), Lynsey Joy (Oasis Travel), Caroline Thompson (Bryan Somers) and Travel Counsellors Dairine McGarrity and Jamie Thomas with Alex Keech from Etihad as host.

Fast Track in Under Five Minutes

Passing through Fast Track at Dublin Airport took less than five minutes. Standard security took c. 20 minutes with everything moving smoothly. The group enjoyed the East Business Lounge in T1. It’s included for people travelling business class with Qatar and Etihad and has only recently undergone a fantastic Asian themed refurbishment. The lounge costs €30 per person if you are flying economy and want to spoil yourself. Definitely worth the price of admission!

Daily Onboard a Dreamliner

Etihad connects Dublin to this Middle Eastern destination with daily flights on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. In fact, the route is so popular that a larger sister plane, the Dreamliner 787-10, is frequently used. This summer, Etihad is seeing load factors of 90%. The advantage for passengers flying to Abu Dhabi, either as a destination or to connect to Etihad’s extensive network, is that the route is currently serviced exclusively by a 787 Dreamliner (compared with pre-covid flights which were either the Dreamliner or the older A330). There’s even the added “green bonus” of the Dreamliner which is much more fuel-efficient.

With two cabins including the award-winning Business Studio, each seat has direct aisle access, lie flat beds, Aqua De Parma amenities and Etihad’s exceptional service.

The early morning, c.7 hour flight departs Dublin at 9.30 am on EY42 and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 19.45.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Stay tuned to ITTN for more updates on the fam trip.