Founder of Falcon, Freddie O’Neill, has died

It’s a sad day for the travel industry as we learned of the death of Freddie O’Neill, who has passed away after a short illness at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

A founder of Falcon Travel, Freddie was one of the most popular people in the travel industry and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Everyone at ITTN would like to express their deepest sympathies to his wife Gabrielle and his sons Donald, Hugh, Philip, Fred and Jonathan.

The funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, 17 November at 10am in the Church of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock and thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel for cremation service.

If you cannot attend, you can view the mass at 10am here and the cremation service here at 12.45pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

(Picture: The founding directors of Falcon – Gabrielle Malone, Freddie O’Neill, Christine Donnelly and Bill Smith – with John Spollen of Cassidy Travel)