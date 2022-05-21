Forget the Weekend Try a Greekend – Greek Trade Dinner

The Greek National Tourism Organisation Media and Trade Dinner was held on Thursday evening in Baraza Cocktail Bar & Restaurant on Ormond Quay Lower, in Dublin.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen attended with colleagues from across the Irish travel trade. Guests were treated to a three-course meal with speakers from Visit Halkidiki, Visit Thessaloniki, Aegean Airlines, and the Greek National Tourism Organisation.

GNTO UK & Ireland Director, Eleni Skarveli, shared with the trade an enthusiastic welcome to attendees and a commitment to be frequently here in Ireland to promote the beautiful Greek Isles.

Thessaloniki – The big-hearted city of northern Greece

Thessaloniki has previously won the European Capital of Culture (1997) and has a multitude of museums, theatres, art and heritage to enjoy. There are also wine tours – “Taste the Experience” with 5,000 wine labels and 700 wineries. Why not pair with a vineyard picnic – check it out here – Thessalonik Travel Wine Routes.

Like nature but want something more adventurous, try organised walks, hiking, orienteering or canyoning, rappelling or hiking in the Greek outdoors – Thessaloniki – outdoor activities.

Just want to chill by the seaside – Thessaloniki is proximate to lots of villages dotted along the coastline, easily reached by public transport meaning navigating the area is easy – Thessaloniki sea-beaches.

And, Thessaloniki is just an hour from Halkidiki’s blue flag beaches.

Halkidiki – You’ve been here in your dreams

Halkidiki with the tag line “You’ve been here in your dreams…” looks idyllic. They say that nowhere in Greece can boast beaches like those of Halkidiki and it has earned its stripes, or rather its blue flags with 96 of them along its 550km of coastline. The region, in northern Greece is divided into three peninsulas, namely Kassandra, Sithonia and Mount Athos, also referred to as the “three legs.” It has the perfect combination of that distinctive Greek light, unspoiled landscapes, colours and fragrances. And the glorious natural setting is complemented by the rich culinary fare of the region. Summer temperatures range between 23-36 degrees Celcius with average sea temperatures 18-25 degrees. Try island hopping by car and explore the three peninsulas. Browse at https://www.visit-halkidiki.gr/brochure/.

Aegean Airlines Provides a Full Service Offering

While low-cost carrier Ryanair offers many direct flights across the Greek isles, Star Alliance member, Aegean Airlines, offers a full-service option. Lynday Betsch (Aegean Airlines) shared that their night-time flights mean arriving in Athens with a full day to enjoy your holiday. Early arrival times also mean easy connectivity onwards to Aegean Airlines’ numerous other destinations across the Greek Isles.

Dublin – Athens operates Friday and Monday at 23.50 arriving in Athens at 6.10am and Athens to Dublin at 20.45 arriving in Dublin at 23.10 meaning you can enjoy nearly every minute of the first and last day of your holiday in Greece.