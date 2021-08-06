Forget Revenge Travel – Holidaymakers Are Looking To Reconnect

While the concept of ‘Revenge Travel’ has been mooted as a big post-pandemic trend, new research by G Adventures shows Irish travellers are instead looking to reconnect and revitalise.

The idea of revenge travel was based around the idea of making up for time lost to the pandemic. But this survey, conducted from Irish and UK travellers, shows that people are now prioritising ‘reconnection’ with the planet and its people when they take their next adventure travel tour.

An overwhelming 94% per cent of travellers say that travel is important to their wellbeing and mental health, and travellers are also looking to take their next holiday in a way that not only helps them to reconnect, but optimises travel as a means of revitalisation, too.

When it comes to reconnecting with people, 53% of British and Irish travellers want to take time out from their devices and social media, and a further 32% say socialising and meeting new people is their top wellbeing priority when booking their next holiday.

In the most recent G Adventures’ survey* of more than 4,400 global travellers, reconnection travel was the top reason for travelling at 45% for British and Irish travellers, with revitalisation travel – a desire for their next holiday to be about personal wellbeing – next at 19%, and revenge travel – booking a trip to make up for lost time – coming in third at 15%.

Additionally, 60% of travellers polled said their physical and mental wellbeing is a top consideration when booking a holiday, with 58% citing that they need a holiday to help alleviate pandemic-related stress or burnout from work.

Apparently, balance is essential, with 69% of Brits and Irish wanting to be physically active on their next holiday, and 37% prioritising rest and relaxation.

Bruce Poon Tip, founder, G Adventures, says the company’s most recent research proves travellers are being more purposeful than ever when making their holiday decisions.

“What this new survey is showing us is that travellers are being much more intentional with how they select their holidays – it’s clear people want to reconnect with people and the planet when they travel again, and to ensure their personal wellness is a focus as they do so.

“The term ‘revenge travel’ conjures up a negative sentiment which is maybe why it didn’t land as it was intended to. I don’t disagree with the concept of people fighting to reclaim something they have lost, I just don’t think travel needs to carry negativity when there is so much opportunity for tourism to be a positive force for change in the world, and it seems travellers agree,” says Poon Tip.

Travellers seeking reconnection and revitalisation this coming winter can take advantage of a range of trips available at 10 per cent off when booked before August 31, 2021 (for travel between November 01, 2021 and 31 March, 2022):

Maldives Dhoni Explorer – For travellers seeking rest and relaxation, this week long trip shows a different side to the Maldives, away from the all-inclusive hotels. Instead, travellers will step aboard a traditional dhoni, where they’ll get to know fellow travellers, build new friendships and meet locals while travelling around the South Malé and Felidhu Atolls. Snorkeling over shipwrecks, visiting deserted beaches and nourishing themselves on freshly caught seafood, this is the perfect balance of connection and relaxation. From €1,547 per person** (usually €1,719) for January 2022 departures.

Hiking the Canary Islands: Tenerife, Anaga and Beyond – For those seeking a closer-to-home break, this six day hiking tour helps travellers reset, while showing a different side to the popular Canary Islands. Avoiding the big hotels and busy beaches, travellers will spend time in nature, exploring national parks and hiking through canyons. With lots of hikes included, the trip strikes a balance with free days to spend unwinding on the beach or taking day trips to nearby La Gomera. From €899 per person** (usually €999) for November 2021 departures.

Nepal Adventure – Plus – Travellers can leave the world of technology behind as they embark on this ten-day mountain adventure, packed with Himalayan trails, colourful markets and incredible wildlife. Starting in Kathmandu, travellers will enjoy a traditional momo lunch with the Sisterhood of Survivors project, run by survivors of human trafficking, before heading into the rugged foothills of the Annapurna Range where they’ll spend three days trekking around mountain villages and stunning landscape. Those craving new connections will enjoy an overnight stay with the Indigenous Tharu community, where they’ll experience traditional dancing, song and meals. From €989 per person** (usually €1,099) for November 2021 departures.

* Results are based on 4,462 responses from global travellers who are part of G Adventures’ global consumer panel, of which two thirds are former travellers and 728 were British and Irish. The survey was in-field from July 09 – 16, 2021.