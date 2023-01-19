SEARCH
Foreign Office Issues France Travel Warning due to National Strike

By Emer Roche
Trains and Flights to France have been cancelled ahead of a national strike due to begin this week.

Unions have called for workers to take industrial action from 7 pm today until 7 am on Friday.

Eurostar has already cancelled a total of 14 trains between London and Paris and six trains between London and Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam today and one train in each direction on the London to Paris route on Friday.

One in five flights from Paris Orly airport is likely to be grounded today, according to the French aviation regulator DGAC. Air France has already cancelled dozens of flights, and many services to and from Charles de Gaulle have been grounded however Orly is apparently the worst-affected airport.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice to warn of disruption and potential demonstrations to services in France tomorrow.

“Please check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities,” it stated on its website.

According to media reports, The Paris Metro will be heavily disrupted, with three lines totally shut down and the vast majority of RER commuter trains cancelled.

The strikes have been called by unions opposing the French Government’s plan to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

