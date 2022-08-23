Flybe Increases Belfast Frequency in Winter Schedule

UK low fares airline Flybe will increase its flight frequencies out of Belfast City Airport as part of its winter schedule.

The airline said it has seen high demand on routes out of Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London Heathrow.

Flybe’s Belfast City-Birmingham and Belfast City-East Midlands routes will see greater frequency when the new season kicks-in at the end of October.

Flybe is expanding at Belfast City Airport.

The airline – which is expanding its fleet – will also add new routes from Cornwall to parts of Britain.

Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger, said: “After a successful 2022 launch and summer season, we are excited to announce our new winter schedule, which further enhances affordable connectivity across UK regions.”