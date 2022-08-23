SEARCH
HomeNewsFlybe Increases Belfast Frequency in Winter Schedule
News

Flybe Increases Belfast Frequency in Winter Schedule

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

UK low fares airline Flybe will increase its flight frequencies out of Belfast City Airport as part of its winter schedule.

The airline said it has seen high demand on routes out of Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London Heathrow.

Flybe’s Belfast City-Birmingham and Belfast City-East Midlands routes will see greater frequency when the new season kicks-in at the end of October.

Flybe is expanding at Belfast City Airport.

The airline – which is expanding its fleet – will also add new routes from Cornwall to parts of Britain.

Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger, said: “After a successful 2022 launch and summer season, we are excited to announce our new winter schedule, which further enhances affordable connectivity across UK regions.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleManchester Regains Direct Route to China

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie