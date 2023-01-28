Flybe Ceases Trading with Flights Cancelled

Flybe Ceases Trading today, 28 January 2023, as the UK High Court appointed administrators of Flybe Limited (“Flybe”).

Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. Passengers are advised not to go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

Affected Services & Destinations

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading.

Flybe operated a number of flights from Belfast City Airport operating services to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton.

UK Civil Aviation Authority

The UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide advice and information to affected passengers. More information can be found on www.caa.co.uk/news when it is available.

Information will also be made available on their Twitter feed @UK_CAA .



Paul Smith, Consumer Director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

“It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

Press Release from Flybee Administrators for Affected Passengers:

“If you are due to fly with Flybe today or in the future, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline. Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.

If you have a Flybe booking sold by an intermediary (i.e. not directly with Flybe) that includes travel on a Flybe flight, please contact the relevant airline or booking / travel agent to confirm if there is any impact to your travel plans as the intermediary may be able to support you with alternative arrangements and provide further advice regarding any claim you may need to make.

Customers are also advised to monitor the Civil Aviation Authority website for further information www.caa.co.uk/news

If you require any further information or assistance, please contact the Administrators at:

[email protected]

David John Pike and Michael Robert Pink were appointed by the High Court on 28 January 2023 as Joint Administrators to help manage the affairs, business and property of Flybe Limited, in accordance with the powers and duties contained in the order appointing them.

The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company, without personal liability.

David John Pike and Michael Robert Pink are authorised to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

We are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics.”