Fly Emirates to Dubai and Receive a Full-Day Pass to Atlantis Aquaventure

Emirates has exciting news for travellers from Ireland planning their holidays this summer.

From today, every Emirates ticket to Dubai or any destination beyond with a stopover in Dubai of more than 15 hours purchased from 5th August until 21st August will include a full-day pass to the Aquaventure Waterpark – the world’s largest waterpark and one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Aquaventure Waterpark houses famous, record-breaking rides and attractions with over 1km of extended private beachfront and fantastic water slides and playgrounds. Enjoy 105 water slides, including Leap of Faith, Aquaconda and the family favourite, Surf’s Up wave rider. Thrill seekers can go on a Shark Safari surrounded by countless sharks or take a journey on a fun-filled adventure and learn all about marine life with the new Mini Marine Biologist Programme. There’s fun for the whole family with mini and junior adventures, kids can explore the world’s largest kids’ zone with 16 attractions including the world’s first kids’ rally-racer and the tornado slide.