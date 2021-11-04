Fly Emirates and get a glimpse of its newest attraction

Emirates is offering a complimentary ticket to the world’s largest observation wheel at its flight prices.

Customers booking with Emirates between 31 October and 15 November 2021 can avail of this experience. The offer is also available to travel agents for travel between November and February 2022.

Ain Dubai is located on Bluewaters Island. The 250-meter high observation wheel has 48 cabins that are equipped with air conditioning. During the ride, passengers have a 360-degree view of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, such as The Palm, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Ain Dubai

Special offers

Emirates’ customers travelling to or via Dubai, anytime during October and March 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai. This pass offers exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions.

Customers also receive a complimentary Expo 2020 Day Pass.