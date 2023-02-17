SEARCH
Florida Tourism Hits New Record High for Visitor Numbers

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Florida welcomed 33.2 million travellers in the final quarter of 2022- a 5% increase over the previous best in 2019.

Visit Florida now estimates a record 137.6 million visitors for 2022 in total.

It has now achieved 21 consecutive months of domestic visitation growth.

“We could not be more excited with the impressive record-breaking visitation seen in 2022,” said Dana young, CEO of Visit Florida.

“Quarter after quarter, Florida continues to dominate the travel market.”

Florida welcomed seven million overseas travellers in 2022, which remains below pre-Covid 2019 visitation levels, while these figures are very optimistic, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said that the long waits for US visas are hindering a full recovery from many inbound markets.

Shannon Becomes First Irish Airport to Take Delivery of Electric Medical Response Vehicle

