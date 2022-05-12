SEARCH
Flights Between Dublin and Jersey to Take Off Next Week

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Flights between Jersey and Dublin will commence on 19 May as the route is granted approval by the Irish Department for Transport, enabling Blue Islands to operate services to the Irish capital this summer.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said, “We are excited to be able to fully launch our Jersey – Dublin service and would like to thank all our customers for their understanding and patience while the licensing issues were resolved. Thanks to the Channel Islands, Irish and UK governments working to ensure the route is able to operate, we look forward to providing Jersey residents, and visitors to our island, our Dublin service this summer.”

Rob added, “We are proud to play our role in sustainably developing Jersey’s connectivity and eagerly anticipate a busy summer building our regional route network, and of course welcoming many visitors to discover Jersey.” 

Flights are available to book now at www.blueislands.com

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
