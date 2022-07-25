Flight Delayed? These are the 10 Best European Airports to Get Stuck In!

Travel delays and cancellations have brought a sense of dread to all travellers this summer, but there are some airports you might not mind being stuck in!

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, decided to seek out the airports with the best reviews and ratings on Google.

Athens International Airport, in Greece (4.4 stars, 24,467 reviews) tops the poll in first place. Zürich Airport, Switzerland comes second (4.4 stars, 14,267 reviews). Zürich Airport has everything you could need to kill time at the airport. Starting on 01 August it will have live music on the weekends and a games lounge complete with table tennis, darts, and even a mini-golf course!

In third place is Francisco de Sá Carneiro Airport, Portugal (4.4 stars, 11,904 reviews). Also known as Porto Airport, this may be a good option to avoid the delays that have been plaguing Portugal’s largest airport, Lisbon, since mid-June. Porto Airport has an app for tracking real-time arrival and departure times, as well as flight status, so communication is direct and in real-time.

Up next on the list, in fourth place is Alicante International Airport, Spain (4.3 stars, 10,547 reviews). This is the main airport serving the Valencian Community and Murcia area. Travellers have praised its organised layout and bright spacious design.

In fifth place is Malta International Airport, Malta (4.3 stars, 6,279 reviews), this quaint but well-maintained airport snatches 5th place on the list. Although the airport and hub airline Air Malta got caught up in all the London Heathrow flight delays, its facilities still match those of the larger European airports. Complete with not only restaurants, duty-free shops, and VIP Lounges, it even has a hair salon and dental clinic!

