Flight booking platform launched by World Travel Centre

A new flight booking platform, “designed by travel agents for travel agents” has been launched by World Travel Centre (WTC).

The Fareteam platform is available to agents in both the UK and Ireland.

Its Agent Booking Tool offers access to thousands of fares that are bookable at the click of a button. Global Distribution Services and New Distribution Capability fares are available.

Fareteam says it offers value and efficiency benefits to every size of business, from the one-man band to multi-branch operations.

Aidan Coghlan, Group Managing Director of WTC, believes travel agencies are searching for “simple access to the best value air content” as the industry begins to emerge from the Covid crisis.

“At WTC we used the Covid hiatus to invest and develop Fareteam with an aim to make our customers more competitive and efficient now that demand for long-haul travel is returning,” he said.

“Crucially, Fareteam embraces New Distribution Capability (NDC) where available, in addition to the traditional GDS content. We hope to help customers successfully negotiate this shift and provide them with access to cheaper fares and content not available in the GDS.

Travel agents can request a demo before signing up to the platform.