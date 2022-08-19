Flashback Friday: Glamorous Guernsey

After arriving on the inaugural flight from Dublin to Guernsey, the group checked into the luxurious Red Carnations Old Government House Hotel.

The first day and night were a treat for the fam trip group, starting with a champagne reception in the garden of the Old Government House Hotel. They then visited the famous ‘Curry House’ for an authentic Indian dinner, also located at the hotel.

Dinner in Curry House

The group were joined by Gill Mabbett (Sales Director of Red Carnation Hotels) and Visit Guernsey who entertained them with stories of the Island.

Brian Hynes, TTC, at Guernsey’s Seafront

All the stories had the group excited for exploring the island today. With the sunny weather the group are off on a tour around the Island of Guernsey. Andrew Chantrell, the General Manager of the Old Ground House Hotel treated the group to a slice of Guernsey Gauche and and a coffee at The Little Chapel in Guernsey.

Day two saw the group off on a historic tour around the Island of Guernsey. This was followed by a ferry journey out to the Island of Herm to take in some of the beautiful sites.

After Herm, the group returned to Guernsey before they joined a Le Petit Train for a ‘True of False’ tour of the town of Saint Peter Port. They stopped at Pier 17 where they were hosted by an Irish Man names Seamus. This is definitely worth a visit.

This evening, the group went on to Balthazar for an Irish Cocktail called ‘Ireland Hopping’ which the group thoroughly enjoyed.

The evening ended with gin and champagne back at the Old Government House Hotel bar where the group was joined by the team from The Travel Corporation head office. Sharon was thrilled to catch-up with some old colleagues.

Overall, Sharon had a fantastic time with Aurigny Air and Visit Guernsey as well as Brian Hynes from The Travel Corporation along with the group of Irish travel professionals.