Five Stars Awarded to Belfast's Grand Central Hotel
News

Five Stars Awarded to Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
The AA have given a five star rating to The Grand Hotel in Belfast. Owned by the Hastings Hotel Group, the Grand Hotel is the tallest hotel in Ireland.

This is the second hotel in the Hastings Group to receive this accolade. The Culloden was given five stars in 1996, making it the first five-star hotel in Northern Ireland at the time.

The Seahorse Restaurant at The Grand Central Hotel was also awarded an AA rosette for outstanding gourmet offerings which include local products.

For more information or to see the packages that are currently available to celebrate this award, go to: www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Salt, Saunas and Stress Relief: Authentic Wellness Experiences in Slovenia 
Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow Dates Announced

