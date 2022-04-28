Five Stars Awarded to Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel

The AA have given a five star rating to The Grand Hotel in Belfast. Owned by the Hastings Hotel Group, the Grand Hotel is the tallest hotel in Ireland.

This is the second hotel in the Hastings Group to receive this accolade. The Culloden was given five stars in 1996, making it the first five-star hotel in Northern Ireland at the time.

The Seahorse Restaurant at The Grand Central Hotel was also awarded an AA rosette for outstanding gourmet offerings which include local products.

For more information or to see the packages that are currently available to celebrate this award, go to: www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com