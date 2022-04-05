First Woman CEO in the Air Transport Industry in History of Turkish Civil Aviation

A change of leadership at Pegasus Airlines with Güliz Öztürk

Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, was elected Vice-Chairperson of the Board (Managing Director) on 31 March 2022. Güliz Öztürk, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Pegasus Airlines, has been appointed as CEO to succeed Mehmet T. Nane, effective 1 May 2022. Güliz Öztürk will become the first woman CEO in the air transport industry in the history of Turkish civil aviation.

Mehmet T. Nane, who has been serving as CEO of Pegasus Airlines since 2016, became a Member of the Board of Directors on 31 March 2022, and was elected Vice-Chairperson of the Board (Managing Director). Güliz Öztürk, who has been serving as the company’s CCO since 2010, will succeed Mehmet T. Nane as CEO. Mehmet T. Nane and Güliz Öztürk will officially begin their new roles from 1 May 2022.

Mehmet T. Nane said: “I am delighted to be passing the CEO baton, which I received in 2016, to Güliz Öztürk, who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Pegasus for many years. I wholeheartedly believe that she will continue to wave the flag of Pegasus brightly in the skies. This appointment holds great value and significance also as Güliz Öztürk is to become the first woman CEO of an airline in the history of Turkish civil aviation…” He continued: “The aviation sector has gone through a very challenging period both domestically and globally due to the pandemic. As part of the framework of my continued role as President of Turkish Private Aviation Enterprises Association (TÖSHİD), and my role as IATA Chair of the Board, which will commence in June, I will fight for the sustainable development of the civil aviation sector; whilst in my new role at Pegasus Airlines, I will continue to work tirelessly to reinforce the position of Turkish civil aviation as a rising star in the world, and to support the growth of our company as we forge solidly ahead.”

Güliz Öztürk said, “I am honoured to receive the baton from Mehmet T. Nane. As Pegasus Airlines, we have accomplished many firsts and pioneering projects under his leadership since 2016, and we have made our country proud many times in the international arena. Together with all my colleagues, we will work tirelessly to progress our company further and crown its achievements. Investing in two important areas will continue to be the architect of our success: technology and people. As Turkey’s digital airline, we will continue to offer digital technologies and unique innovations that will enhance the travel experience, with our approach that focuses on guest experience. Without compromising the basic principles of our business model, we will continue to manage our operations and activities with a sustainable environment approach. One of the issues on which we will also be most focused will be gender equality. We will make every effort, institutionally and individually, to contribute to the equal participation of women and men in all areas of social life and to enable women to express their full potential. As a company, we have been committed to gender equality for many years, and we have been at the centre of the struggle. This change is also proof of the importance our company attaches to gender equality.”