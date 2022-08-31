First Lufthansa ‘Dreamliner’ Lands in Frankfurt

The first Boeing 787 for Lufthansa landed at Frankfurt Airport today. Making it a new addition to its fleet.

The aircraft was originally built for another airline but had not been integrated into its fleet, so it will now be refurbished in Lufthansa’s colours and design over the next few weeks.

The newest member of Lufthansa’s long-haul fleet will be deployed in October, initially from Frankfurt for training purposes on domestic German routes, before the first intercontinental scheduled destination- Toronto, Canada.

“With the Boeing 787, we are introducing another modern aircraft type, one of the most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft in our fleet. This will allow us to improve the average CO2 balance further. This aircraft is sustainable and offers customers a premium flying experience,” said Jens Ritter, CEO Lufthansa Airlines.

The ultra-modern ‘Dreamliner’ long-haul aircraft consume an average of only around 2.5 litres of kerosene per passenger per 100 kilometres flown. That is around 30% less than their predecessor model.

The wide cabin of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family offers passengers a more spacious environment. In Business Class, for example, the aisles are wide enough to walk through with trolleys easily. The high entrance area conveys a feeling of more free space.

The 787’s windows are the largest of any aircraft type. Because they are mounted higher on the fuselage, travellers can see the horizon even from the seats in the middle row.