First look: The first Warner Bros Studio Hotel

The world’s first Warner Bros-branded hotel will open in Abu Dhabi in November.

Guests checking in to the new hotel can expect to see their favourite stories and characters from Warner Bros brought to life that starts from the moment they arrive.

A Friends fountain inspired by the hit sitcom will be the first thing visitors pass on their way to the hotel lobby, which is filled with curated artwork, props and costumes from Warner Bros films and TV shows.

Each of the rooms has unique elements including artwork inspired by three themes. The first theme, “From Script to Screen”, highlights standout moments from Warner Bros’ films and shows. The second theme, “Artist Confidential”, celebrates a variety of talent in front of and behind the camera in some of Warner Bros’ favourite productions.

The themed room sat the Warner Bros Hotel

The WB Abu Dhabi will also have five restaurants, including Sidekicks, The Director’s Club and The Overlook, a lounge with an infinity pool and 360-degree views over the island, a theme park and the Arabian Gulf.

There are lots of special touches such as the piano from Westworld playing a familiar tune as guests dine, or children being able to call their favourite Looney Tunes characters for room service treats.

The WB Abu Dhabi is located adjacent to the Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park. The theme park has six immersive lands, including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza.

The hotel is the second of three earmarked for the island by Hilton after the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened to guests earlier this year. It is set to open on November 11th.