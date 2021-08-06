First Look At The Newly Renovated Sugar Beach St Lucia

After closing for renovations in June, Sugar Beach St Lucia is set to reopen on November 1, with new accommodations and an upgraded spa.

Set to debut in the Viceroy Resort are nine new luxury accommodations, a plethora of upgraded culinary outlets, a brand-new beachside fitness facility and expansive amenity enhancements including a new main pool area.

Accommodation

Four one-bedroom beachfront bungalows are being built right on the shoreline, while five one-bedroom luxury cottages are being built higher up the mountain. Each will unveil a contemporary interior design with a fresh, neutral color palette, complemented by views of the estate gardens, Pitons and beach.

The Pool

The main pool, which sits beneath the edge of the UNESCO Pitons mountains, will be completely renovated to debut a new guest experience. A multi-tiered landscaped design of the pool area is being built to house a fleet of exclusive luxury cabanas and a brand-new poolside bar where guests can order light bites and drinks. Also overlooking the main pool, a special events lawn is being landscaped to accommodate the increased requests for private celebrations and functions.

The property is currently home to a variety of culinary destinations from fine-dining to al-fresco, all set to get a luxury upgrade come November. The fine-dining restaurant, located in the main house, will see an interior refresh that will further show off its grand location overlooking the beach and UNESCO Pitons, alongside the addition of a new open-air bar experience. Down by the beach at the popular al-fresco dining locations, a new barefoot luxury culinary journey will await. Various enhancements will be unveiled including the expansion of undercover outdoor seating areas that will allow guests to dine beachside no matter the weather.

