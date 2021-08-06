First Look at Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort

A new commercial for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser drops some major hints as to how the immersive hotel experience will play out at Walt Disney World Resort. Set to open in spring 2022, this two night, fully immersive experience will be as close as you can get to jetting off to a galaxy far, far away (unless you’re Richard Branson).

Some more information has just become available as to what the experience will involve. After arriving at the terminal, you’ll enter a Launch Pod and zip up through hyperspace to the Halcyon Starcruiser. There, you can explore the Atrium of the Starcruiser, or even the Bridge, where you can operate the ship’s navigation.

Each cabin has its own view into space, and you can even learn the “ancient” art of lightsabering. There’s a Sublight Lounge and the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, where you may well be joined by some familiar faces.

You can read more about the new information here.