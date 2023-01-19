SEARCH
First ‘Cannabis Friendly’ Hotel to Open in Vegas

By Emer Roche
Elevations Hotels and Resorts is turning the 64-room Artisan Hotel into The Lexi, understood to be Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly property.

The property, which will remain open during the renovation, is due to open this spring and will feature all-new guest rooms and suites, “including an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly with each room featuring a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs advanced oxidation cell technology,” hotel officials said.

It will feature a new lobby, designed for travellers and locals looking for “a seriously good hang,” hotel officials said, with live music, a walk-up cafe for breakfast, a water feature, cocktail service and late-night snacks.

“The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travellers,” said Elevations Hotels and Resorts CEO Alex Rizk.

The Lexi is located in Las Vegas’ Arts District.

