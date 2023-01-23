First Flight From China In Almost Three Years Touches Down In Bali

China finally reopened to the rest of the world earlier this month.

Bookings for flights to and from China surged, and countries prepared to welcome back Chinese visitors, as they would be arriving for the first time in almost three years. Indonesia’s resort island of Bali is the most recent to welcome back its first flight from China.

Before the route was suspended in 2023 due to the pandemic, low-cost carrier Lion Air’s flights between Shenzhen and Bali were the carrier’s most profitable, so seizing the opportunity the company immediately reintroduced the route when it reopened.

The resumed service flew on January 22nd as Lion Air flew a craft with at least 210 passengers onboard to Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport. The flight included 193 adults, 17 children, and two infants. It also marked the first non-stop flight from China to Indonesia in almost three years.

While the flights are currently scheduled for once a week, Lion Air is planning to increase its frequency soon in line with Indonesia’s target of welcoming at least 255,000 tourists from China this year. The country is one of the largest markets for inbound tourism in Indonesia and, before the pandemic, more than two million tourists arrived annually.