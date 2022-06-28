SEARCH
First Fever-Tree Bar and Cafe Opens in Edinburgh Airport

Some quick news from Fever-Tree HQ. Fever-Tree just opened their first ever bar at Edinburgh Airport, and Fever-Tree-infused food and signature cocktails have been ‘flying’.

Fever-Tree Bar and Café is the first of its kind, a simple sophisticated space to relax and start your holiday early. It’s the new drinks destination before your final destination.

The drinks menu showcases the very best from the world of long mixed drinks, with the Fever-Tree range complimenting expertly selected spirits, alongside, beer, wine and bubbles.

The perfect pairings don’t stop here. The food menu offers delicious breakfast options, small plates and platters made with local and seasonal ingredients. Gin-cured olives, Chorizo cooked in Fever-Tree’s very own ginger beer and ale and whisky-cured salmon are a few of many delicious dishes on offer.

